Minivan Slams Into THE Glen Rock

A minivan slammed into the gigantic boulder that gave the borough of Glen Rock its name.

The alert, conscious driver sustained injuries that responders said weren't life-threatening after his Toyota Highlander rammed the 570-ton boulder at the intersection of Doremus Avenue and Rock Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Borough police and firefighters responded, along with Ridgewood police.

The minivan was towed from the scene after firefighters cleaned up a minor fuel spill.

Some intended to name the borough West Ridgewood when it was created from sections of what were then Ridgewood and Saddle River townships in 1894, a year in which 26 boroughs emerged in Bergen County.

In order to prevent confusion with the neighboring village, the name Glen Rock was chosen thanks to the landmark boulder, which was believed to have traveled on a glacier 20 miles from Peekskill, NY 15,000 or so years ago.

The Lenape Indians called it "Pamachapuka" ("stone from heaven" or "stone from the sky").

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

