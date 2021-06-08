Contact Us
Mini Cooper Goes Airborne, Slams Into Minivan On Route 17, Leaves Other Driver Gravely Injured

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The Mini Cooper slammed into the minivan on southbound Route 17 at the border of Carlstadt and East Rutherford.
The Mini Cooper slammed into the minivan on southbound Route 17 at the border of Carlstadt and East Rutherford. Photo Credit: James Wood Sr. for DAILY VOICE

A Mini Cooper that witnesses said was racing another vehicle down Route 17 went airborne and slammed into a minivan Tuesday afternoon, gravely injuring its driver, responders said.

The minivan driver was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center after firefighters extricated him following the crash on the southbound highway outside the Meadowlands Diner at the East Rutherford border in Carlstadt shortly before 1 p.m.

Witnesses said the Mini Cooper driver was racing what looked like a Camaro and overshot the turn at Hoboken Road, hitting the grass triangle and flying into the SUV on the driver's side.

The other car kept going, they said.

The 20-something victim, believed to be from Pennsylvania, was taken to the hospital in traumatic arrest, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Unit was investigating along with Carlstadt police.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Hoboken Road exit, southbound Route 17, Carlstadt

James Wood Sr. for DAILY VOICE

