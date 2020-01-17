MILLIONS: $6.3M Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Belleville

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold at a Belleville liquor store.

The ticket from Thursday's Pick-6 drawing wins the $6.3 million annuity jackpot, with a cash value more than $4.8 million.

The winning ticket was sold at White Oak Liquors on Union Avenue.

The winning numbers were 16, 19, 28, 38, 45 and 49. The XTRA Multiplier was 04 . The jackpot for the Pick-6 game has reset to $2 million.

The next drawing will be held Monday, Jan. 20.

The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling that winning ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.