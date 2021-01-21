MILLIONAIRES: South Jersey Powerball Winners Take Home $1M Times 3

Three Powerball players in New Jersey won $1 million apiece on Wednesday night.

The second-tier prizewinning tickets matched all five of the five white balls, according to state Lottery officials.Those lucky tickets were purchased in Camden, Gloucester and Middlesex counties.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 20 drawing were: 40, 53, 60, 68, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 22. The Multiplier number was 03.

Six third-tier prize-winners scattered throughout the state took home a combined total of $400,000, state Lottery officials said. (See separate story.)

The million-dollar prizes were sold at the following locations:

Camden County: 7-Eleven #16158, 615 North Haddon Ave., Haddonfield;

7-Eleven #16158, 615 North Haddon Ave., Haddonfield; Gloucester County: Wawa #951, 856 Mantua Park, Woodbury Heights; and,

Wawa #951, 856 Mantua Park, Woodbury Heights; and, Middlesex County: Exxon, 4150 Route 1 North & Stouts Ln., Monmouth Junction.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Jan. 23, at 10:59 p.m.

