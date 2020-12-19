Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Migrating Hawk Rescued From PATH Tracks

Jerry DeMarco
Port Authority Police Officer Jordan Gonzalez
Port Authority Police Officer Jordan Gonzalez Photo Credit: PORT AUTHORITY OF NY & NJ

With its breed's autumn migration ending, a hawk landed in trouble at a Jersey City PATH station.

The big bird was found stranded near the tracks at the PATH Exchange Place station along the Hudson River before dawn Friday, Port Authority Police spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

Officer Jordan Gonzalez from PATH Command, working with Emergency Service Unit officers and PATH track maintenance workers, safely captured and secured the diurnal bird, Valens said.

Animal Control collected the hawk from PATH Journal Square, she said.

