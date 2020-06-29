Microsoft Closing Nearly All Remaining Stores In 'New Approach To Retail'

Nearly all of Microsoft’s remaining 82 retail stores will permanently close in what the company is calling a "strategic change in retail operations."

The tech chain’s three remaining New Jersey stores in Bridgewater, Paramus and Freehold are still closed following COVID-19 shutdowns.

Final decisions have not been made regarding whether or not these locations will ever reopen before their permanent closure, officials said.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter said in a statement.

“We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s employees will assist customers from remote and corporate locations.

“We deliberately built teams with unique backgrounds and skills that could serve customers from anywhere," said Porter.

"The evolution of our workforce ensured we could continue to serve customers of all sizes when they needed us most, working remotely these last months. Speaking over 120 languages, their diversity reflects the many communities we serve."

