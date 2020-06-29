Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Two Men Lured To Elmwood Park Spot By Women Robbed At Gunpoint
News

Microsoft Closing Nearly All Remaining Stores In 'New Approach To Retail'

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Microsoft Store in Bridgewater Township
Microsoft Store in Bridgewater Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Nearly all of Microsoft’s remaining 82 retail stores will permanently close in what the company is calling a "strategic change in retail operations."

The tech chain’s three remaining New Jersey stores in Bridgewater, Paramus and Freehold are still closed following COVID-19 shutdowns.

Final decisions have not been made regarding whether or not these locations will ever reopen before their permanent closure, officials said.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter said in a statement.

“We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s employees will assist customers from remote and corporate locations.

“We deliberately built teams with unique backgrounds and skills that could serve customers from anywhere," said Porter.

"The evolution of our workforce ensured we could continue to serve customers of all sizes when they needed us most, working remotely these last months. Speaking over 120 languages, their diversity reflects the many communities we serve."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.