Michigan State Shooter Has NJ Ties, Previous Gun Offense

The 43-year-old gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University before turning the gun on himself Monday, Feb. 13 appears to have New Jersey ties.

The shooter was identified by Interim MSU Deputy Chief Chris Rozman as Anthony McRae. According to a report by the New York Post and her obituary, McRae's late mother was born and lived in Trenton.

Screenshots of McRae's Facebook profile circulating on Twitter show he listed Trenton as his hometown. McRae also apparently had local ties to one town in Mercer County, authorities said.

When police found McRae, he apparently has a note in his pocket threatening two schools Ewing Township. according to Ewing Police on Facebook.

The school district decided to close school for the day after learning about McRae's struggle with his mental health. However, police later determined that the incident was isolated to Michigan and that there was no ongoing threat to Ewing Public Schools.

McRae opened fire on MSU's East Lansing campus at Berkey Hall after 8 p.m. Monday night before moving to the student union building, authorities said.

Both buildings are accessible to the general public during normal business hours. Two of the students killed were found inside Berkey while the other was found inside the student union.

Authorities also said that the gunman had no connections to the university. However, McRae did have a previous firearm offense dating back to 2019, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Notable MSU alumni, including legendary NBA point guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Governor Gretchen Whitmer openly shared their grief over the deadly shooting on social media.

"Cookie & I are devastated to hear about the news of a shooting on Michigan State’s campus< Johnson wrote on his Twitter. "We are praying for the victims, their families, students, faculty, employees & administration."

"Tonight, Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer," Whitmer said on her Twitter. We will mourn the loss of beautiful souls and pray for those fighting for their lives in the hospital.

MSU canceled all campus activities, athletics and classes on Tuesday. Counseling and other resources were also being made available to students.

The identities of the deceased students have yet to be be released and the three surviving students are said to be in critical condition.

Daily Voice will provide more information once it is available.

