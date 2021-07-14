Michael Jordan Spotted In Atlantic County (VIDEO)

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is visiting Atlantic County this week.

Jordan was captured on video leaving Steve & Cookie's By The Bay Tuesday in Margate, The Press of Atlantic City initially reported.

Local news reporter and photographer Hugh E. Dillon shared the footage sent to him by a reader in a tweet.

Thanks to my reader for sending me this. >> Basketball legend Michael Jordan leaving Steve & Cookies By The Bay in Margate, NJ. Supposedly he’s in town for the Jimmy Johnson A.C. Championship Fishing Week. Thanks 😊

🎥Steve Schoeffler pic.twitter.com/w49cTR50nq — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) July 14, 2021

He was spotted at the Borgata Wednesday.

Jordan is apparently in the area for Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson's fishing tournament in Atlantic City, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

