Mexican National Living In Englewood Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Pre-Teens

A Mexican national who lives in Englewood sexually assaulted two different pre-teens on more than one occasion, authorities charged.

Robert Martinez-Guzman, a 41-year-old married laborer, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 21, following his arrest late last week, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his Special Victims Unit was alerted by Englewood police the day after Christmas last year.

A joint investigation that followed produced four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault against Martinez-Guzman, which records show stem from alleged incidents in the summer of 2021.

He's also charged with two counts each of sexual assault and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

The INS hadn’t issued a detainer on Martinez-Guzman for an immigration status hearing, which ordinarily is the case when foreign nationals are arrested on felony charges.

The seriousness of the charges -- as well as questions expected to be raised over whether he'll show up for court -- will likely prevent Martinez-Guzman’s release from the county lockup under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

The date of his first scheduled appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack hasn't been publicly announced.

