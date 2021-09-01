Mets GM Busted For DWI After Party At Owner Steve Cohen's House, Report Says

Acting New York Mets General Manager Zack Scott had been at the Connecticut home of team owner Steve Cohen several hours before he was busted on DWI charges, ESPN reported Wednesday.

White Plains police reported finding Scott, 44, asleep in his 2018 Toyota on South Lexington Avenue near the U.S. District Courthouse shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

He failed a field test but refused to take a breath test or submit a blood sample, White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer reportedly told the Post, which broke the story.

Scott had been at the Greenwich, CT home of Mets owner Steve Cohen, ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted.

"A fundraiser for the team's Amazin' Mets Foundation was being held at the house, and Scott and players were there," Passan explained.

That's roughly a dozen or so miles -- a 15-to-20-minute drive, more or less -- from where White Plains police said they found him.

Mets players reportedly said the party ended between 8:30-9 p.m. Police reported finding Scott at 4:17 a.m., more than seven hours later.

The Mets said in a statement: "We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

The Metropolitans have been a frequent source of negative -- and horrifying -- news recently, including a recent firestorm stirred when players gave a "thumbs down" signal to booing fans.

Scott replaced former GM Jared Porter, who was fired in January -- a month after he was hired -- for sending unwelcome sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter when he worked for the Chicago Cubs in 2016. Scott is banned from Major League baseball through the end of the 2022 season.

Also on MLB's ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season is former Mets manager Mickey Callaway, who was accused of similarly inappropriate conduct -- and more -- when he was pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians and then skipper of the Mets.

The Mets originally hired Scott as assistant GM last December. He'd worked for the Red Sox for 17 years before that, the last two as Boston's assistant general manager overseeing analytics.

White Plains police impounded Scott's vehicle, booked him, then released him to a responsible adult. He had a date scheduled Thursday in White Plains City Court, the Post reported.

