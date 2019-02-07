Meningitis-Causing Fecal Bacteria Shuts 3 Jersey Shore Beaches

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Bacteria usually found in human or animal waste known to cause meningitis turned up in high amounts at three Cape May County beaches Tuesday.

Bennett Avenue in Wildwood City, Lavender Road in Wildwood Crest and  East 10th Avenue in North Wildwood were issued swimming advisories after high levels of fecal bacteria showed up in water samples, state environmental officials said.

Results showed 120, 120 and 110, respectively, colony forming units (cfu) of Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of water, the Department of Environmental Protection said.

Enterococci can cause clinical infections including urinary tract infections, bacteremia, bacterial endocarditis, diverticulitis and meningitis.

