Mendham Catholic School To Close

This year will be the last for the St. Joseph School in Mendham.

A fundraising campaign launched to keep the 56-year-old school open proved to be insufficient, NJ.com reports.

Monsignor Joseph Anginoli made the announcement last Friday in a letter.

Three Catholic schools that closed in North Jersey last year were St. Catherine of Bologna School in Ringwood, St. Andrew the Apostle School in Clifton and St. Pius X School in Montvale.

Enrollment at the Pre-K through 8th grade school for the 2019-20 school year was 75 -- down from this year's rate of 131, NJ.com reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.