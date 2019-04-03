Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Mendham Catholic School To Close

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
St. Joseph School in Mendham.
St. Joseph School in Mendham. Photo Credit: St. Joseph School Facebook

This year will be the last for the St. Joseph School in Mendham.

A fundraising campaign launched to keep the 56-year-old school open proved to be insufficient, NJ.com reports.

Monsignor Joseph Anginoli made the announcement last Friday in a letter.

Three Catholic schools that closed in North Jersey last year were St. Catherine of Bologna School in Ringwood, St. Andrew the Apostle School in Clifton and St. Pius X School in Montvale.

Enrollment at the Pre-K through 8th grade school for the 2019-20 school year was 75 -- down from this year's rate of 131, NJ.com reports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.