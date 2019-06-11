Contact Us
Memorial Planned In W. Orange For West Point Cadet Killed In Crash

Christopher Morgan
Christopher Morgan Photo Credit: West Point

A memorial will be held Tuesday at West Orange High School in honor of Christopher C.J. Morgan,  a West Orange native and a cadet at West Point killed in a training exercise last week.

The memorial for Morgan, a West Orange native and a standout wrestler at West Point, begins at 7 p.m.

Morgan, 22, died when a truck overturned at the school. More than 20 others were hurt.

Morgan, a law and legal studies major, was set to graduate next year.

In addition to an outpouring of support for the Morgan family in West Orange, officials and fellow students at West Point also expressed condolences at the loss of their classmate.

Morgan "was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all," said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy.

"The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Williams said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

