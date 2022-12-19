Mega Millions Winner Sold At Bergen County 7-Eleven

A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store.

The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 30 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Four of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier, multiplying the prizes to $1,500. Moreover, 46,396 other New Jersey players took home $203,246 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600.

