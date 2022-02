A Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Hudson County.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Tuesday, Feb. 22 drawing was sold at Union City Grocery, 2900 New York Ave., in Union City.

The winning numbers were: 06, 17, 22, 57, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 03, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The jackpot rolls to $87 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, Feb. 25, at 11 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.