Mega Millions Ticket Good For $10K Sold In Bergen County

A winning Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Bergen County.

The winning numbers from the Friday, Dec. 24 drawing were 16, 17, 25, 36 and 37. The Gold Mega Ball was 16, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

That ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven at 639 Route 17 South in Paramus.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 14 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $201 million.

