North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Mega Millions Lottery Player Wins $50K In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
Hampton Wine & Spirit on Route 31 North in Hampton
Hampton Wine & Spirit on Route 31 North in Hampton

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold in Friday's Mega Millions game, NJ Lottery officials said.

The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win the $50,000 prize. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Hampton Wine & Spirit on Route 31 North in Hampton.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were: 05, 08, 13, 22, and 48.

The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Mega Millions Jackpot now totals $347 million, and the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, January 18.

