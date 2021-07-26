Contact Us
Meet The 2 NJ Men Competing On Michelle Young's Season Of 'The Bachelorette'

Cecilia Levine
Eric Tai and Olumide Onajide
Eric Tai and Olumide Onajide Photo Credit: The Bachelorette/Olumide Onajide Instagram

More eligible bachelors from New Jersey's will be joining Bachelor Nation.

ABC franchise "The Bachelorette" on Monday morning revealed the 35 contestants competing on 28-year-old Michelle Young's season.

The two from New Jersey are Olumide Onajide, 28, of Woodland Park, and Eric Tai, 25, of Bridgewater, NJ. 

Onajide played basketball for Rutgers and works as a field systems analyst at OTG Management while Tai graduated UNC Chapel Hill in 2018, and works in private equity.

Young a former basketball player herself, made it to hometown dates and competed on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor."

Meanwhile, Edison native Greg Grippo has made it to current "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston's final four.

Grippo stole Thurston's heart early on when he gifted her a pasta necklace made by his niece.

