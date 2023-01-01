Meet New Jersey's First Baby Of 2023

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 (at least, reported so far) was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill.

The family is resting comfortably in their private room in the hospital's award-winning, newly-designed Mother-Baby Unit.

Media contacts can email New Year's babies photos and info to clevine@dailyvoice.com.

