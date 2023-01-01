Contact Us
Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)

Cecilia Levine
Edelmira Gonzalez Perez and Ronald Urizar Godoy
Photo Credit: HMH

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in their private room in the hospital's award-winning, newly-designed Mother-Baby Unit.

The second, Jared, was born at Hackensack University Medical Center to Edelmira Gonzalez Perez and Ronald Urizar Godoy, of Paterson, at 12:45 a.m. He weighs 6 pounds 11 ounces and measures 20 inches.

JFK University Medical Center in Edison, welcomes a baby boy born at 1:45 a.m. to mom Marina Romero of Parlin. The newborn weighs 6 pounds 9 ounces.

A baby boy was born to Alejandro and Bertha Carpinteiro, of Lakewood, at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, at 1:54 a.m. The boy, who hasn’t been named yet, weighs 8 pounds 2 ounces and measures 20 inches. 

Palisades Medical Center welcomed the first baby at the hospital, Eithan Vasquez-Hernandez, at 3:18 a.m. Eithan weighs 7 pounds 1 ounce and is 49.5 centimeters. He is welcomed by Sulma Vasquez-Hernandez and Luis Saban Cos. 

Samantha Garcia Alanis was born at Raritan Bay Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds 6 ounces measuring 19.25 inches in length at 12:21 p.m. Her mother is Alondra Nayeli Garcia Alanis and her father is Dad Zenon Martinez.

Other Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals also welcomed New Year’s babies. Congratulations to:

  • Pascack Valley Medical Center, welcoming a baby girl as its first baby of 2023 at 11:57am.
  • Jersey Shore University Medical Center and the Steiner family welcomed a baby girl at 3:38pm, weighing 8 pounds 4 ounces.
  • Riverview Medical Center welcomed both a boy and a girl on New Year’s Day

