MEET JOHN DOE: Dead Man With 9 Bullet Holes, No ID Dumped At Paterson Hospital

An unidentified man with nine gunshot wounds was pronounced dead after someone dropped him off before dawn Saturday at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, authorities said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora didn’t say whether the “individuals” who brought him to the hospital in a private vehicle around 5 a.m. stuck around or had been identified in any way.

They did say in a brief release that the victim was “immediately rushed into the emergency room for treatment where it was determined that he had suffered 9 gunshot wounds” and that “hospital staff” pronounced him dead.

“The identity of the victim and the circumstances and location of the shooting are still under investigation,” the release says.

Valdes and Baycora asked that anyone with “additional” information contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

******

ALSO SEE: A Paterson man escaped a worse fate when he was grazed by a gunshot fired from outside his apartment Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/shot-fired-outside-paterson-apartment-wounds-tenant/808110/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.