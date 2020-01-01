Meet First New Jersey Babies Of 2020

While some were out celebrating the new year, others were going into labor.

The first baby born in New Jersey this decade was at Jersey City Medical Center.

Baby Esther was born right when the clock struck midnight to father Anuiry Restituyo and mother Emelys Contreras. She was 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 19 inches.

Ezekiel Eli Sepulveda was born at 12:13 a.m., at Hackensack University Medical Center, to parents Claret and Jorge Sepulveda.

Ezekiel Eli Sepulveda, courtesy of HUMC Hackensack University Medical Center

Baby Georgia was the first of 2020 to be born at Englewood Hospital.

Delivered at 2:58 a.m., Georgia shares the same birthday as mom, Kara Ferris, who lives in Jersey City with her husband, Patrick Ferris.

Baby Georgia was the first of 2020 born at Englewood Medical Center. She shares the same birthday as her mom, Kara Ferris. Photo courtesy of Englewood Hospital Englewood Hospital

Passaic County's first baby -- Quispe -- was born at 7 pounds and 13 ounces at 1:47 a.m., at St. Mary's General Hospital.

Essex County's first baby was born at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Amari Drewery was born to mom Britany at 12:34 a.m.

