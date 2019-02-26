Measles Case Confirmed In Bergen County

A New Jersey resident diagnosed with a case of the measles may have exposed people in Bergen County to the infection, the state health officials said.

The man had been in contact with a community outside of New Jersey experiencing an ongoing outbreak of measles and may have exposed Bergen County residents to the disease between Feb. 17 and Feb. 25, the state's health department said.

Anyone who visited Hillsdale's AFC Urgent Care on Broadway between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., or Walgreens Pharmacy on Washington Avenue in Hillsdale between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the disease.

The Department recommends that anyone who visited the above locations listed above during the specified date/time should contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness.

If you have been exposed, you are at risk if you have not been vaccinated or have not had measles. Individuals potentially exposed, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as March 18.

The Department is working in collaboration with the Northwest Bergen Regional Health Commission to identify additional exposures that could have occurred.

Measles signs and symptoms appear around 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, MayoClinic.org says. Signs and symptoms of measles typically include:

Fever

Dry cough

Runny nose

Sore throat

Inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots with bluish-white centers on a red background found inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek — also called Koplik's spots

A skin rash made up of large, flat blotches that often flow into one another

Click here for more from MayoClinic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.