Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Optimum Employee, 24, Hit By Car In Hackensack
News

MEASLES: Case Confirmed At Nutley School

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The health department and school officials had bee tracking the Washington School case before it had been confirmed, the district superintendent said.
The health department and school officials had bee tracking the Washington School case before it had been confirmed, the district superintendent said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A case of the measles has been confirmed at a Nutley elementary school.

The health department and school officials had bee tracking the Washington School case before it had been confirmed, Nutley Superintendent of Schools Dr. Julie Glazer said in a letter to parents.

The building has been sanitized and disinfected by custodians, Glazer said in the Sept. 27 letter.

Neither staff nor students are at risk, and school officials will continually follow guidance from state and local health departments, the superintendent said.

The state health department urged anyone who suspects exposure to call their healthcare provider before going to an emergency department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.