MEASLES: Case Confirmed At Nutley School

A case of the measles has been confirmed at a Nutley elementary school.

The health department and school officials had bee tracking the Washington School case before it had been confirmed, Nutley Superintendent of Schools Dr. Julie Glazer said in a letter to parents.

The building has been sanitized and disinfected by custodians, Glazer said in the Sept. 27 letter.

Neither staff nor students are at risk, and school officials will continually follow guidance from state and local health departments, the superintendent said.

The state health department urged anyone who suspects exposure to call their healthcare provider before going to an emergency department.

