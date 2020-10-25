Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
MEADOWLANDS SHOOTING: One Dead, One Seriously Wounded, Three Captured

Jerry DeMarco
Meadowlands Racetrack at night.
Meadowlands Racetrack at night. Photo Credit: Virginia Calise

One victim was dead, another was hospitalized and three suspects were in custody after a shooting involving a stolen car Sunday night outside the Meadowlands.

The second victim was taken in serious condition to Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus following the shooting on Route 120 outside the entrance to the East Rutherford racetrack shortly after 9 p.m., responders said.

The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

One suspect was immediately taken into custody. Two who fled on foot were tracked down and captured, authorities said.

A stolen Audi and a gun were recovered. 

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 was searching for a second gun.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

