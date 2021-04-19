Maywood IT Engineer Charged With 21,000 Online Child Porn Images

A married IT engineer from Maywood was caught with 21,000 digital child porn files, authorities said.

Dustin Alan Taylor, 38, was arrested during a raid at his Stewart Street home as part of a several-month investigation into online child pornography, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

Detectives from Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit seized devices containing a trove of images “depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children” during Friday’s raid, the prosecutor said.

They charged Taylor with child porn possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail – only to have a judge in Hackensack order him released under New Jersey’s bail reform law less than 24 hours later, records show.

Musella thanked Maywood police for their assistance, as well as members of the Lyndhurst and Rochelle Park police departments and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office who participate in his Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

******

******

