Mayors Rejected Bribe Attempts By Fired Bergen Sheriff's Department Head, Report Says

UPDATE: A department head who was fired from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office picked the wrong guys when he tried bribing one former and one current North Jersey mayor, according to a published report.

Omid Bayati, 39, was charged with trying to bribe a senior official at the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission to advance his career after taking a job there, state authorities announced Wednesday.

Former Fair Lawn Mayor John Cosgrove, who was appointed to the commission in 2019, later told New Jersey Globe that he was the official.

SEE: Official wears wire after sewerage commissioners report bribery attempt

Cosgrove said he immediately reported an attempt by Bayati to give him a check from a purported political action committee.

He said he followed instructions from investigators and, according to New Jersey Globe, accepted a cash payoff while wearing a wire.

Bayati also tried to bribe current Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora -- but he, too, immediately reported the attempt, the report says.

The announcement of Bayati’s arrest didn’t go unnoticed by law enforcement in Bergen County.

Bayati, who was once a top aide to former Assembly Minority Leader Paul DiGaetano, had worked as the director of finance and technology at the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office before then-Sheriff Michael Saudino fired him.

He then leaked a conversation a secretly-recorded conversation in which Saudino made racist and homophobic remarks about state officials, various sources at the time told Daily Voice.

The recording led to pressure from public officials that forced Saudino to resign.

One of the officials referred to on the recording was state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, a former federal and Bergen County prosecutor.

Grewal announced on Wednesday that investigators from his office and State Police had arrested Bayati on bribery charges.

Bayati thought the payoff would get him “help in procuring promotional opportunities” at the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission “and in politics broadly,” Grewal said.

The PVSC is a state agency responsible for managing and regulating the collection and disposal of wastewater generated in a four-county area along the Passaic Valley River Basin, encompassing parts of Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Hudson counties.

Bayati had worked at its Newark offices, the attorney general said.

Grewal didn’t identify Cosgrove by name but said that the sewerage commission referred the case to his Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) after the official reported it.

An investigation by the corruption bureaus of both the State Police and OPIA produced bribery-related charges against Bayati, who’s being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Samantha Keleher and Law Clerk Samantha Thoma, Grewal said.

