North Passaic Daily Voice
Mayor: 5-Year-Old Daughter Of Paterson Couple Is NJ’s First Pediatric COVID-19 Case

Valerie Musson
Mayor Andre Sayegh
Mayor Andre Sayegh Photo Credit: Mayor Andre Sayegh via Facebook

The 5-year-old daughter of a Paterson couple diagnosed with COVID-19 has been declared New Jersey's first pediatric case.

The girl’s father works in Teaneck, the epicenter of the crisis in Bergen, Mayor Andre Sayegh said in a statement.

Sayegh said the family has been quarantined since the husband tested positive last week.

The couple has a second child, a 4-year-old, who was tested Monday afternoon, reports say.

The 5-year-old remains at home with the family and is not hospitalized, reports said.

“Even before these first cases of Paterson residents were announced, my administration has implemented preventative measures to practice social distancing and containment to prevent community spread," Sayegh said in a statement.

“We ask that residents remain calm and isolate themselves as much as possible in order to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

