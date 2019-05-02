Matthew Broderick's Pastor Sister Will Be Missed By Morristown Church Parishioners

Parishioners of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Morristown say things won't be the same without pastor Janet Broderick, who is preparing for a new role in California.

Broderick, the sister of actor Matthew Broderick, will be leaving after a decade at the church to become the rector of another one in Beverly Hills.

The California church welcomed Broderick in a video posted on its website.

"The CD Meeting will not be the same," Katie Dempsey said on Facebook. "All the best to a true individual with an authentic spirit and a sense of humor that will be missed."

A New York City native, Broderick was the rector at Grace Church Van Vorst in Jersey City before St. Peter's.

"There will never be someone who can fill her shoes," Elmer Dante said.

St. Peter's had not announced a new rector as of Thursday morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.