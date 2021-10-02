Massive Route 287 Tanker Truck Explosion Kills Driver, NJSP Confirms

UPDATE: The driver of a gasoline tanker truck was killed in a massive fireball in a crash on Route 287 near the New York State border in Mahwah early Saturday, New Jersey State Police said.

A series of explosions were heard when the rig rolled and burst into flames on an infamous stretch of the southbound highway near Route 17 and the New York State Thruway at 6:47 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

A tarp covered the body about 20 feet from the rig's skeleton as firefighters used foam to douse the flames. The smoke could be seen for miles.

SEE VIDEO:

Route 287 tanker fire DAILY VOICE

Routes 17 and 287 were closed for about two hours before reopening with delays.

Among the mutual aid responders were firefighters from Clifton, Garfield, Ramsey, Teaneck, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Tallman, Stony Point, Suffern and Fort Montgomery, as well as hazardous materials units from Bergen and Rockland counties.

Only a skeleton of the rig remained. Special to DAILY VOICE

The rig was incinerated. Special to DAILY VOICE

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

From across the highway. Special to DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused the flames with foam. Special to DAILY VOICE

Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles. Special to DAILY VOICE

