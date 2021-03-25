Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Massive Birthday Drive-By For Fallen Rockland Firefighter's Son Includes NJ Colleagues

Jerry DeMarco
40-minute drive-by for son of fallen Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd.
40-minute drive-by for son of fallen Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd. Video Credit: Rockland Report

VIDEO: Several New Jersey fire departments joined a massive drive-by for the sixth birthday of a heartbroken boy whose hero firefighter dad died in a nursing home blaze in Rockland County.

Fire trucks, SUVs and other police, firefighter and EMS vehicles participated in the nearly 40-minute procession in Nanuet early Wednesday evening for the son of Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd.

Lloyd, 35, was on the third floor of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults when it collapsed on Tuesday. His body was recovered on his boy's birthday on Wednesday, authorities said.

Firefighters from a number of New Jersey companies rushed to Rockland to provide mutual aid, mostly in coverage, during Tuesday's blaze.

Those from Ramsey, Mahwah and Old Tappan, as well as the New York City Fire Department, were also among the participants in Wednesday night’s pre-planned drive-by.

Colleagues also launched a GoFundMe campaign for the boy and his brother.

“Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd made the ultimate sacrifice while operating at a devastating nursing home fire. Firefighter Lloyd rescued multiple residents at the fire. He was a 15 year member of the Columbian Engine Company, and dedicated his life to the community and his family,” it says.

“As well as being a dedicated firefighter, Jared was a dedicated father to his two sons. All funds raised will go directly to his family and will be used for his sons future.”

The page had raised nearly $300,000 as of Thursday morning.

DONATE: Firefighter Jared Lloyd Fundraiser

Mahwah firefighters were among the New Jersey contingent.

Rockland Report

******

Rockland Report provided the video and photo and contributed to this story.

******

