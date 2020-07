Dozens of JCP&L customers were without power Monday afternoon in Livingston, leaving at least a few hundred people in the dark.

The outage was reported around 2 p.m., in areas surrounding Eisenhower Parkway.

The JCP&L outage map shows mass outages along Mount Pleasant Avenue, River Road and Stoneham Drive.

Estimated restoration time was 4:30 p.m. The cause was under investigation.

