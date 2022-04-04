Masked Thieves Steal Ferrari From ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Cast Member’s Home

Add “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Jennifer Aydin and her husband to the skyrocketing list of victims who’ve had their vehicles stolen by brazen thieves.

A security video from the garage of their Paramus home that she posted on Instagram shows a trio of COVID-masked thieves in hoodies swiping Bill Aydin’s Ferrari late Sunday, April 4.

The couple was away on vacation at the Fountainbleu Hotel in Miami and due to return Monday, as many of her 440,000 or so followers have known.

“My kids and parents and other friends were all home,” Jennifer Aydin, 44, wrote late Sunday.

Their 17-year-old son, Justin, “pulled right up as they were leaving my house,” she added in another post. “Thank God he wasn’t there 30 seconds earlier to cross their path while in the act.”

That’s when the stolen red Ferrari sped from the 12,000-square-foot, $3 million mansion with what police said was a white SUV right behind.

Someone texted Aydin that her husband's luxury ride was seen in Elizabeth but sped off from a police stop. That hadn't yet been confirmed by authorities early Monday.

Black-and-white Instagram video (bottom of story) shows the thieves approaching the nine-bedroom house.

Color video captured by the garage cam (above) shows the three garage doors opening electronically at 10:51 p.m. Sunday. One door begins to retract but quickly opens.

Electronic devices make remotely accessing garages easy. A vehicle can be stolen not only if the key fob is inside but also if it’s somewhere in the house nearby.

In the Instagram video, a thief enters and pulls the cover off the Ferrari.

Two others rush in. All are wearing hoodies and masks. They grab three pair of sneakers, then turn their attention to the Ferrari.

The car alarm is triggered as one of them gets behind the wheel. The other two duck out as he backs the Ferrari from the garage.

In and out in exactly 3 minutes.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans are familiar with Bill Aydin’s Ferrari. His wife threw up in it after getting drunk on tequila shots during a pool party at Teresa Giudice’s house.

“I actually took one for the team and threw up on myself and my Chanel bathing suit,” Jennifer Aydin later claimed.

SEE: Did Jennifer Aydin Actually Throw Up in Bill Aydin’s Brand-New Ferrari?

“Thank you God and Jesus and all my guardian angels🙏🏻- my family is safe. Scared, but safe,” the Long Island native wrote Sunday night. “Mommy and Daddy will be home [Monday].”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.