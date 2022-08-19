Masked Men Carjack Midland Park Business Owner For Luxury Sedan

SEE ANYTHING? A Midland Park business owner was robbed by two masked men who sped from the local shopping center with his luxury sedan, authorities said.

The armed bandits accosted the merchant outside his shop on Godwin Avenue across from the Midland Park/King's shopping center around 7 a.m., they said.

The robbers "followed him to his business, where they stole the keys from him," Midland Park Police Chief Michael Powderley said. "It resulted in a newer model year BMW M8 being stolen from the Kings parking lot.

"Thankfully there were no injuries," the chief said.

Recent models of the M8 have retailed for up to $134,000.

ANYONE who might have witnessed any part of the incident, or has information that could help authorities find those responsible, is asked to call Midland Park police: (201) 444-2300.

