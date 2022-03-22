Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said.

Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.

Ryan's practice, Evolution Oral Surgery, is located on Observation Drive in Germantown. Harris had gone into the practice for a procedure in the fall of 2020, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a press conference Tuesday evening. Shortly after, Harris started working at the practice and dating Dr. Ryan by the start of 2021.

As the couple grew closer, Harris moved in with Ryan in the summer of 2021, Chief Jones said. During this time, Harris' friends and family members noticed her appearance was drastically changing.

Text messages between Ryan and Harris showed the two were in constant communication to obtain the drugs, Chief Jones said. Harris would ask Ryan to bring them home from work and Ryan would offer instructions on how to use them or make the effects stronger. There were also times he brought medical equipment home to help Harris take the drugs, Chief Jones added.

Harris would often be found at her home with Ryan surrounded by empty pill bottles and needle marks on her arm, Chief Jones said. There was even one instance where Harris overdosed in December 2021. Although, Montgomery County Police have no record that a 911 call was placed the night of Harris' overdose.

Chief Jones did say, however, that Ryan had allegedly injected ketamine into Harris' system while she was asleep. Ryan had been supplying Harris with drugs up until her death. Authorities also believe Harris' death was not an attempted suicide and her history of drug use prior to meeting Ryan is unknown.

Ryan is currently waiting a bond hearing, which may not come until Wednesday afternoon. He faces ten charges in total which, if convicted on all of them, could face up to 78 years in prison. Chief Jones also advised other patients of Dr. Ryan to contact their Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.