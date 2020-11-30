Manhunt Ends When Haledon Police Capture Fugitive Wanted In Paterson Shooting

A three-month manhunt ended when Haledon police captured a Paterson ex-con wanted for a midsummer broad-daylight shooting in the city, authorities said.

Paterson police went to Haledon police headquarters over the weekend to collect Nahciir Bembow, 25, after police there stopped him and discovered an outstanding arrest warrant, they said.

The 45-year-old victim went to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle after he was shot at the corner of Fair and East 18th streets shortly before 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

Paterson detectives that same day obtained a warrant for Bembow’s arrest.

He remained in the wind until Saturday’s traffic stop.

Bembow remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charges of attempted murder and various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

