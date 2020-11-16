Manhunt Ends: Fugitive Accused In NJ, CT, PA Bank Robbery Spree Captured

That was a quick manhunt. A fugitive wanted in connection with six bank robberies in New Jersey and more than a dozen in Connecticut and Pennsylvania was captured less than 24 hours after the FBI issued a bulletin seeking help finding him.

Tyler James O’Toole, 23, who was nabbed in Queens over the weekend, is also accused in another bank holdup in Glenview, Illinois, the FBI said.

The robbery spree began late this summer, federal authorities said.

The Connecticut robberies occurred at banks in Norwalk, Westport, Fairfield, Shelton and Danbury, they said.

New Jersey banks believed robbed by O’Toole include branches in East Windsor and Lawrence Township.

Earlier this month, the FBI obtained a warrant for the Colorado native’s arrest in federal court in Newark.

Authorities went public on Friday in the attempt to capture O’Toole -- which instantly paid off the next day.

