Manhunt Ends: Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Pregnant Paterson Woman

Jerry DeMarco
Donqua Thomas
Donqua Thomas Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: The man who shot and killed a Paterson woman who was eight months pregnant with his baby waited nearly an hour and a half for her to come home before gunning her down in the parking lot, authorities said.

The victim's boyfriend, 30-year-old ex-con Donqua Thomas, surrendered to Paterson police Saturday afternoon, ending what had been an intense manhunt.

The victim -- identified only as R.L. -- had parked next to Thomas's car outside her home in the Brooks-Sloate Terrace co-ops on Christina Place shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The mother of two got out of her car and was shot several times in front of her young daughter, neighbors said.

The victim, who able to communicate with responders, was rushed to St. Joseph’s Reginal Medical Center.

She delivered a healthy baby boy -- Thomas's son -- before succumbing to her wounds, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

The baby remained in stable condition at the hospital, they said.

An alert was issued for a red Scion that reportedly fled the scene after the killer fired three shots. Detectives also reviewed several surveillance cameras in the neighborhood and got a warrant for Thomas's arrest. 

They charged him with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

At the scene of the shooting on Christina Place in Paterson.

CBS2 New York

