Mangled Bait Dog In NJ Fighting Ring Dies As Another Fights For Her Life, Rescue Says

One pit bull believed to be a bait dog in a New Jersey dog fighting ring died days after being discovered, while another remains fighting for her life.

Peaches was the first dog to be found in the case about a week before Thanksgiving. She was discovered in Vineland in "horrific condition," Jersey Pits said.

The same shelter that transferred Peaches to Jersey Pits later brought in Percy. He had a swollen muzzle, infected and oozing with discharge. He was covered in secondary cellulitis from old wounds and missing many teeth.

Jersey Pits co-owner Julia Root told NJ Advance Media that the dogs' injuries are telltale signs of their apparent use as bait dogs.

Rescuers are confident that there is a dog fighting ring being operated somewhere in South Jersey, as it was no coincidence that two dogs with the same injuries were found miles apart, Root said.

"Percy’s condition is completely and utterly heartbreaking. And unfortunately, this is the reality for Pitbulls all around the world as the most misunderstood, discriminated against, exploited, and abused breed," Jersey Pits said on Facebook.

"At just 35 pounds Percy is incredibly sweet, docile and cooperative, despite his trauma and pain. Percy has multiple infected wounds on his face, ears, eyes and inside his mouth. In addition to his current wounds, Percy has old wounds all over his body and necrotic tissue covering his mouth."

Percy was not stable enough for the multiple surgeries he was expected to face when he first came in. He needed a feeding tube because he was in too much pain to eat.

Percy died on Friday, Dec. 3.

"Percy is the true embodiment of the forgiving pitbull nature," Jersey Pits said. "He survived horrific abuse and still was able to meet his rescuers and medical staff with such innocence, hope and love. And Percy is exactly why we will never stop being a voice for the voiceless, protectors of the forgotten, and defenders of the defenseless."

Peaches continues to heal, however, her story heartbreaking story is starting to piece itself together.

"Based off of initial labs, examination and imaging, it’s become apparent that Peaches has suffered years and years of physical trauma," the rescue said. "The level of abuse Peaches has endured is now tragically clear and she never deserved any of it."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.