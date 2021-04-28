Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Man Who Says He's Dulce Alvarez's Dad Posts YouTube Birthday Tribute & Police Want To Know More

Cecilia Levine
Dulce Alvarez
Dulce Alvarez Video Credit: Faith 425

Authorities are hoping to speak with the father of Dulce Alvarez, who was abducted from a South Jersey park in 2019 and been missing ever since, NJ.com reports.

A man who identified himself in the YouTube video Edgar Perez, Ducle's father, posted the tribute online in honor of her 7th birthday.

"I'm really sad and hurt," Perez says over the music as slides of his daughter go by.

"I don't know where she is, who she is with -- I don't know if my baby girl is okay. Just like everyone, I want to know where she is."

Perez was deported in 2018 and is living in Mexico, NJ.com says. He has only been identified as a cooperative after having been interviewed by the FBI, but never a suspect.

Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari told the outlet authorities would like to confirm it is, in fact, Perez speaking in the video, and that they would like to develop a rapport with him.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

