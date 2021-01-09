Contact Us
Man Who Lives Near Town Pool In Bergen Charged With Producing Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Richard Osinski
Richard Osinski Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A divorced, unemployed man who lives up the street from the Park Ridge Municipal Pool was arrested Wednesday and charged with producing online child porn, authorities said.

Richard Osinski, 61, “used the Internet to view, download, and possess more than 1,000 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Osinski, of Colony Avenue, was also “coordinating the production of sexually explicit online depictions of children,” the prosecutor said.

He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of producing and possessing child pornography.

Musella thanked Park Ridge police, as well as those from Lyndhurst, Ramsey and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

