Man Who Lives Near Bergen Grade School Charged With Collecting, Sharing Child Porn

A 26-year-old college student who lives around the corner from a Closter grade school was caught trafficking child porn, authorities said.

John S. Soh was charged following a warranted raid at his home just off Houmans Avenue near the PK-4 Hillside Elementary School late last week, authorities said.

Soh had “used the Internet to view, download, possess, and distribute items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit charged Soh with possession and distribution of child pornography and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack released him less than 24 hours later, with conditions, pending further court action.

Musella thanked Closter police as well as officers from Englewood and Lyndhurst who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

