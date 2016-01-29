Man Who Landed On BMW After 9-Story Fall From Jersey City Highrise Released From Hospital

The man who landed on a BMW in a 9-story fall from a Jersey City highrise in October 2021 has been released from the hospital, the New York Post reports.

The 31-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after leaping out of a window and crashing through the roof of the BMW 330i below, at Sip Avenue and Enos Place (26 Journal Square), City Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione previously told Daily Voice.

The unnamed victim -- who suffered possible internal injuries and a mangled right arm -- was released from a treatment center last month, The Post says citing Wallace-Scalcione.

Christina Smith caught the 100-foot fall from the corner of her eye, called police right away, and then began filming, she previously told Daily Voice.

The man can be seen in the video rolling and groaning on the ground and asking, "What happened?"

"The sound was very loud," she said. "He was screaming 'help.' "I was trying to tell him to calm down and stop moving."

Click here for the full story from the New York Post.

