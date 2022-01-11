Man Who Killed NJ Mom For $11M Fortune Gets Prison Time

A 25-year-old man who killed his mom and hid her body in the family's North Jersey home in an effort to expedite his inheritance of her $11 million savings has been sentenced to prison.

Jared Eng was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January 2019 murder that took place in New York City in the Tribeca apartment he shared with his mother Paula Chin, said the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Eng pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of murder in September.

“This sentencing finally closes a challenging chapter for this family and their loved ones,” said Bragg. “I thank our prosecutors for their diligent work and commitment to ensuring accountability.”

Eng beat and slashed his mom Paula Chin's throat during an argument at their shared Tribeca apartment in January 2019, authorities said.

Then, with help from his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, Eng sanitized the apartment and transported Chin's body to the family home in Morristown, NJ via Chin's a 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser, the New York Post reports. There, they were met by Eng's lover, Caitlyn O'Rourke, who allegedly helped stuff Chin's body into a trash can.

Bloody rubber gloves were found during the investigation, along with blood stains and duct tape.

In a series of text messages after the killing, Eng said: "It's done. I'm free," and that he "got rid of [his] problem," the DA said.

Within days of the killing, Eng began the process of changing the passwords on Chin’s bank accounts, searching for inheritance lawyers, and researching various ways to dispose of his mother’s body, including a Google search for “diy bone meal.”

Eng's older brother reported his mother was missing, The Post said. Her body was found in the garbage can at the New Jersey home.

O'Rourke and Lopez were charged with tampering with evidence and concealing a human corpse. While Eng was held without bail, O'Rourke's bail was set at $50,000 while Lopez's was $100,000.

