Man Wanted In Bergen Domestic Violence Incident Captured Three Towns Over

SWAT team members and Bergenfield police captured a 21-year-old man with a recent domestic violence history following what authorities said was another incident.

Daniel Moncion-Ortega, 21, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, March 28, following the alleged assault the night before.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was summoned to a house off South Washington Avenue around 9:30 p.m., responders said. Local EMS members were put on standby.

Moncion-Ortega wasn't there, though.

A short time later, Moncion-Ortega was seized by the tactical team and borough police in front of the former Tutti Nail & Spa in the Closter Plaza, barely a 15-minute ride from the initial location.

Area citizens have been particularly sensitized to domestic violence recently. A Leonia woman was stabbed to death in her garden apartment this weekend by a Lodi man from whom she'd sought protection, authorities said.

SEE: Ex-BF Who Killed Leonia Woman Ignored Final Protection Order After 'Multiple' Assaults

Moncion-Ortega, who investigators said works at the Chipotle in the Closter Plaza, was previously charged with aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim in Englewood on Sept. 20, 2021, records show.

A judge released him four days later pending further court action.

Moncion-Ortega is back in the county lockup awaiting another appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, this time on charges of simple assault and criminal mischief.

