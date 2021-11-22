Man Wanted By US Marshals In 22-Year-Old NJ Woman's Murder

The US Marshals are among one of the many law enforcement agencies on the lookout for a 57-year-old New Jersey man wanted in the murder of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said.

Gregory Kelemen, 57, is accused of killing Katherine Kelemen and injuring another person during an assault at a Round Hill Road home in Voorhees Monday morning, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

The younger Kelemen was rushed to an area hospital with blunt force trauma and was later pronounced dead, police said. The second victim was also taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities said the incident was considered to be one of domestic violence, however, it wasn't clear how the younger and elder Kelemen knew each other.

Gregory Kelemen is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, and one count of third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Prosecutors Office.

The U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force says Kelemen is considered to be a fugitive of the law.

Katherine's Facebook page shows she studied at Temple University.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Camden County Prosecutors Office Detective Stephen Bezich at (609) 331-0310, Camden County Homicide Unit Detective Kyrus Ingalls at (856) 225-5105, or Voorhees Township Police Department Detective Justin Sims at (856) 906-0411.

