A man was struck and killed by a commuter train before dawn Wednesday in Paterson.

The Main/Bergen County Line No. 1101 train struck him at the city train station around 2:15 a.m., NJ Transit said.

There were no passengers and three crew members onboard.

It had left Hoboken at 1:32 a.m. and was to arrive in Suffern at 2:41 a.m.

Service was temporarily suspended as transit police investigated the circumstances.

