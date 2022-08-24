Man Struck By Train In Hackensack

A man was struck and killed by a commuter train Wednesday morning in Hackensack.

The Pascack Valley Line train struck the 66-year-old pedestrian at Essex Street and East Railroad Avenue near the Essex Street train station at 9:55 a.m., city Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Under what circumstances wasn't immediately clear.

NJ TRANSIT statement: "At approximately 9:55 a.m., Pascack Valley Line westbound train 1651, which departed Hoboken at 9:34 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at New Bridge Landing at 10:01 a.m., struck and fatally injured an adult male pedestrian in the vicinity of the Essex St. station in Hackensack. There were no injuries to the one customer or the crew on board at the time. Currently, Pascack Valley rail service is subject to delays and cancellations. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene leading the investigation."

City police and firefighters, Bergen County sheriff's officers and NJ TRANSIT police were among the initial responders.

The train runs between Hoboken and Spring Valley.

