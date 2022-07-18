Man Stabbed, Woman Slashed, Suspect Bashed In Head With Frying Pan In East Rutherford

A domestic stabbing in East Rutherford sent three family members to the hospital, including the alleged assailant, responders said.

A 58-year-old man and his 24-year-old daughter were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after he'd been stabbed and she'd been slashed Sunday night at a multi-family home on Carlton Avenue near the Wallington border, they said.

Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

More severely injured, responders said, is the accused assailant -- a family member who they said was bashed in the head with a frying pan.

He remained hospitalized early Monday.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. The county prosecutor's office was notified.

Identities are at least temporarily being withheld because it was a domestic violence incident.

