Man Stabbed Dead In Little Ferry, Bergen's 4th Homicide In 10 Days

A man was stabbed to death during a party at his Little Ferry home before dawn Thursday -- Bergen County's fourth homicide in 10 days.

Little Ferry and Moonachie police officers responded to a 911 call from the Abend Street neighborhood just off Mehrhof Road shortly after 5 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They found the blood-spattered accused assailant sitting on a curb and the 36-year-old victim in a pool of blood on the steps behind his home.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, authorities were trying to identify the suspect, who apparently wasn't carrying any ID, appears in his 20s and has relatives in Union City.

"No other individuals are believed to have been involved," Musella said.

His Major Crimes Unit was investigating along with Little Ferry police, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Meanwhile, the street remained cordoned off as his investigators interviewed witnesses, including the victim's wife.

The killing comes on the heels of a trio of other homicides in Bergen County this month:

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck also was reviewing what he called the "apparent suicide by gun" by a Lyndhurst resident after he shot at a police officer in front of his home.

AG: Lyndhurst Man Fired At Officer Before Taking Own Life

